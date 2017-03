ФОТО: На этой неделе в Риге проходит традиционный праздник моды - Riga Fashion Week

Riga Fashion Week successfully opened! ❤ Thank you for the oppurtunity @rigafashionweek_official & @bold.conceptstore ! I will be in BOLD Concept Store today with some specially picked products from the stage & You can come and get it for Yourself! See you 15-16:00 ????

A post shared by KÄT (@kat_disain) on Mar 28, 2017 at 11:59pm PDT